Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. AON comprises 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $318.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.20. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.12 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

