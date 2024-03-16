Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.82. 5,151,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.77 and its 200-day moving average is $438.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

