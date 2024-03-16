Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $117.14. 4,764,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,268. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

