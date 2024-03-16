Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $244.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
