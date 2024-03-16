Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 19,737 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.31. 5,700,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,257. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.