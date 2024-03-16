Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.63. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

