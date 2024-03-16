Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 817 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day moving average of $267.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

