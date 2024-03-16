ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,105. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

