Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.45.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $374.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $243.52 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.57 and a 200-day moving average of $338.76. The firm has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

