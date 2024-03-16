ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sotheara Cheav Sells 5,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 1,326,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACM Research by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

