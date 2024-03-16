ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $23,685,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,934 shares of company stock worth $4,945,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.