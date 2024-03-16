ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.61

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.61 and traded as low as $34.00. ACNB shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 14,869 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACNB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get ACNB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACNB

ACNB Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $302.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.59.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.48). ACNB had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. On average, analysts predict that ACNB Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.