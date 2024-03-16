Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLF

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Acushnet has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.