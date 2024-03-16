Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 48,673 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
ADPT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
View Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.