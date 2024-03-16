Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 48,673 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.