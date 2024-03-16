Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Stock Performance
ADBCF stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
About Adbri
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adbri
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.