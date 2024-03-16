Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACET. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ACET opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 963.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

