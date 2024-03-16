Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Trimmed by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $77.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $584.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

