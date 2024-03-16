Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe updated its Q2 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.400 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $77.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.46. 19,580,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

