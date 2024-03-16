Adrad Holdings Limited (AHL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 2nd

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Adrad’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

Adrad Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Adrad

Adrad Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of heat transfer solutions for industrial applications in Australia and New Zealand. It offers heat exchangers for mobile and stationery applications; and radiators and other heat exchange products for the automotive and industrial aftermarket.

