Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $191.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

