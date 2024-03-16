Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.06. The company had a trading volume of 95,289,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,769,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

