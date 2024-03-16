Afentra’s (AET) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Afentra Stock Performance

Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The company has a market cap of £86.37 million, a PE ratio of -981.25 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.34. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.34 ($0.53).

Get Afentra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Afentra

In other news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 56,054 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £19,618.90 ($25,136.32). Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Further Reading

