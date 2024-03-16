Agincourt Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 10.7% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 111,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

