Agincourt Capital Management LLC Buys 3,350 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $97.10. 5,756,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

