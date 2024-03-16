AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGNCO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

