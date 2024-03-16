AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.96 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

