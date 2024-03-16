Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.14. 3,203,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

