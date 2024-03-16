Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.14. 3,203,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

