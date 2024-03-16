Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Tammi A. Jones Sells 26,468 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AA stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,290.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after buying an additional 959,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

