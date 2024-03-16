Algorand 1-Day Volume Hits $158.98 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $158.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00086861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00018827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,821,517 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

