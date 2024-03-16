Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.75 on Monday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
