Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after purchasing an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.75 on Monday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

