Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE APT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

