Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.