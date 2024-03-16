Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

