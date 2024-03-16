Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,437 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

