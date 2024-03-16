Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.13.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Featured Stories
