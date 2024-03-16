Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.92.

Ameresco Stock Up 5.5 %

AMRC opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

