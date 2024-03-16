Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $419.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.23 and a 52 week high of $421.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

