Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.45. 42,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 68,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$166.16 million, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

