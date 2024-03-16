Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lifetime Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $216.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

