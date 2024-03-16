Analysts Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on California Water Service Group

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.