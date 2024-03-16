Analysts Set Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Target Price at $443.79

Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $443.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.97. Linde has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

