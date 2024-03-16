Analysts Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) PT at $105.60

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

