Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $141.89

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

