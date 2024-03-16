Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $116.00

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $8,186,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 174.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $1,680,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

