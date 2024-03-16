Analyzing KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) & RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of KALA BIO shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and KALA BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A KALA BIO N/A -259.42% -64.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A KALA BIO 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and KALA BIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KALA BIO has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.16%. Given KALA BIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KALA BIO has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and KALA BIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 0.02 -$1.73 million N/A N/A KALA BIO $3.89 million 5.21 -$44.82 million ($22.73) -0.33

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KALA BIO.

Summary

KALA BIO beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It has strategic partnerships with Lee's Pharmaceutical Group and HLB Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

