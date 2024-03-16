Andrew F. Burton Sells 31,727 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rapid7 Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.31 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid7
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.