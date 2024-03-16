Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after buying an additional 513,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,156,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,457,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. 1,986,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,690. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

