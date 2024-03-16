ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.20. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.
