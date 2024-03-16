Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude Sells 1,495 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.36 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 60,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

